About 150 awaiting rescue in New Bern, city tweets 'WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU'

NEW BERN, N.C. — About 150 people are waiting to be rescued in New Bern as Hurricane Florence beats the North Carolina coast, the city tweeted early Friday morning.

WNCN reports 200 people have already been rescued as of 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Two FEMA teams from out of state are in the city for swift water rescue operations and more are on the way.

The City of New Bern tweeted, “WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU.”