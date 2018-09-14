× 70 evacuated after Jacksonville hotel hit with “life-threatening damage” in hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — About 70 people were evacuated from a hotel as hurricane force winds beat down down on the building, according to the City of Jacksonville.

After a 12:45 a.m. call to Jacksonville 9-1-1, firefighters found what was described as life-threatening damage to the Triangle Motor Inn at 246 Wilmington Highway.

An officer found a “basketball-sized hole” in a corner room.

Portions of the roof had already collapsed, letting rain pour into rooms.

The 70 people evacuated included an infant, children and pets.

Police and fire crews forced their way into rooms, enduring the hurricane force winds.

They were taken to the Jacksonville Center for Public Safety while officials look for a place for them to stay.

No one was reported injured.