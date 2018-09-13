× Woman shot in Greensboro in aggravated assault

For the most up-to-date article on this homicide investigation, click here.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was found with a gunshot wound in Greensboro early Thursday morning, according to police.

At about 1:30 a.m., Greensboro police responded to a shooting at 3117 Henry St.

Police found a female victim suffering from one gunshot wound.

The victim was brought to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police said further information is unavailable at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Greensboro police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text “badboyz” and a tip to 274637.