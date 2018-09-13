× Winston-Salem police officer involved in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

St. Hashon Geddings had stopped his marked Dodge Charger police car in the right lane of northbound U.S. 52 at Northwest Boulevard with all emergency equipment activated to get debris out of the roadway.

A Chevrolet Cavalier had slowed to near a stop for the police car when a 2016 Ford F-250 rear-ended both the Cavalier and the Charger.

The drivers of the F-250 and the Cavalier were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Geddings was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

There is no word on charges but police are still investigating.