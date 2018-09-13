‘We are sparing no expense’: Trump administration readies teams for hurricane response
As Hurricane Florence threatens the Carolina coasts, President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing for government response, according to a White House statement.
“The safety of American people is my absolute highest priority,” Trump said in the statement. “We are sparing no expense.”
The federal government has already declared states of emergency for North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as other regions expecting impact from severe weather conditions.
Precautionary measures began to roll out before Labor Day.
According to the White House, more than 4,000 federal employees will provide support to these storms, including more than 1,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Supporting teams are also getting into place. These include:
- Two Army Corps of Engineers teams in the Carolinas and Virginia to help remove debris and provide temporary power support.
- Five Department of Health and Human Services Disaster Medical Assistance Teams in the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland.
- Seven FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia
- 16 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams, including swift water rescue task forces, in North Carolina and South Carolina.
- The Coast Guard in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia to ready to help search and rescue efforts.