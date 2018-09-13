× ‘We are sparing no expense’: Trump administration readies teams for hurricane response

As Hurricane Florence threatens the Carolina coasts, President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing for government response, according to a White House statement.

“The safety of American people is my absolute highest priority,” Trump said in the statement. “We are sparing no expense.”

The federal government has already declared states of emergency for North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as other regions expecting impact from severe weather conditions.

Precautionary measures began to roll out before Labor Day.

According to the White House, more than 4,000 federal employees will provide support to these storms, including more than 1,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Supporting teams are also getting into place. These include: