× Thousands without power on North Carolina coast ahead of Hurricane Florence landfall

Hurricane Florence hasn’t even touched ground yet and more than 3,500 people are without power on coastal counties of North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

As of 1:41 p.m. Thursday, Duke Energy listed 1,892 customers affected by outages in Carteret County and 1,630 in Craven County.

Florence was last reported about 145 miles out from Wilmington, North Carolina.

With storm surge warnings and watches for much of the state’s coast, it is possible to see those numbers grow as the hurricane nears.

Duke Energy already announced that the power company expects between 1 and 3 million people to lose power in the Carolinas, about 25 and 75 percent of their customers in the region.