Man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A collision involving a pedestrian shut down a Winston-Salem intersection Thursday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department dispatch supervisor.

At 3:51 a.m., police responded to the report at Bethabara Park Boulevard and Bethania Station Road.

A 41-year-old man was walking on the road near an intersection a short distance from his apartment on Bethania Station Road, police reported.

The victim was taken for medical treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges have not been filed.

Police continue to investigate.

The road was closed for about 2 1/2 hours and reopened by 6:51 a.m.