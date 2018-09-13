Man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A collision involving a pedestrian shut down a Winston-Salem intersection Thursday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department dispatch supervisor.
At 3:51 a.m., police responded to the report at Bethabara Park Boulevard and Bethania Station Road.
A 41-year-old man was walking on the road near an intersection a short distance from his apartment on Bethania Station Road, police reported.
The victim was taken for medical treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charges have not been filed.
Police continue to investigate.
The road was closed for about 2 1/2 hours and reopened by 6:51 a.m.
36.099860 -80.244216