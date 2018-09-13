× Page expected to forfeit 3 football victories

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Page varsity football team is expected to forfeit its first three football games of the season because two players were academically ineligible, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Guilford County Schools confirmed today that the eligibility violations have been reported to the N.C. High School Athletic Association and that Page expects to forfeit victories over Davie County on Aug. 17, Northern Guilford on Aug. 24 and Dudley on Aug. 31. The violations also are likely to result in a fine from the NCHSAA, according to an email from Tina Firesheets, the GCS program administrator for media relations.

The names of the ineligible players were not disclosed.