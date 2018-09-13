Man charged after 3 injured in Davidson County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A man has been charged after three people were seriously injured in a crash in Davidson County Wednesday, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie.

Michael Aaron Jenkins, 27, of Lexington, is charged with hit-and-run, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an open container of alcohol, expired registration, driving without a license, unlawful passing, failure to wear a seat belt and reckless driving.

Moultrie said Jenkins went to pass a truck and a trailer in a no-passing zone on N.C. 109 near Denton around 5 p.m.

Jenkins rear-ended the truck and trailer, causing the driver to lose control and veer left of center. The truck hit a car head-on.

Jenkins then fled the scene and was taken into custody an hour or two after the crash, Moultrie said.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver and a passenger in the car, Shelley Kay Sessoms, 36, of Thomasville, and Richard Rickman, 34, of Mocksville, were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by EMS.

Sessoms is in serious condition and Rickman is in fair condition.