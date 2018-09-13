× Jimmy Buffett pictured in South Carolina for surf trip before Hurricane Florence hits

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — With a hurricane barreling down to the Carolinas coast, Jimmy Buffett thought of no better time to go surfing.

The singer behind the hit classic “Margaritaville” posted a screenshot photo from a surfing trip, tagged at Folly Beach, South Carolina, to Instagram on Wednesday.

He quoted his song, “Surfing in a Hurricane” in the caption, writing, “‘I ain’t afraid of dying. I got no need to explain. I feel like going surfing in a hurricane’ #follybeachsurfing.”

He added to his post, “On a serious note – respect mother nature, please be safe and listen to your local authorities.”

Text overlaid on the picture reads, “that hurricane swell.”

The South Carolina governor ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state’s entire coastline starting Tuesday.

Buffett was spotted joking around in Folly Beach earlier this week in another Instagram post, according to WCIV.

Palmetto Parking employee Becca Savage Lovett appeared to give Buffett a parking ticket while he, unimpressed, holds onto his surfboard.