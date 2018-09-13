Hurricane Florence downgraded to Category 1; still a dangerous storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm as of the 11 p.m. Thursday update from the National Hurricane Center but it is still a dangerous storm.

Conditions are rapidly deteriorating along the coast of the Carolinas as Florence approaches.

You can follow the hurricane using the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker.

Rain bands are already affecting the eastern part of North Carolina and South Carolina, with rain increasing and waves growing.

The storm is currently 60 miles east-southeast of Wilmington with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It is moving northwest at 6 mph.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall around Wilmington on Friday morning.

After hitting the North Carolina coast, the hurricane will cut down into South Carolina before sweeping into western North Carolina and north from there.

While the Piedmont Triad does not currently face a direct hit, we are still expected to face significant rain.

Rain will begin moving into the Piedmont Triad on Friday and be an issue through Sunday night. Winds will be increasing in the Piedmont Triad tonight and tomorrow with some of the wind gusts possibly approaching tropical storm strength.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* North of Duck North Carolina to Cape Charles Light Virginia

* Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina