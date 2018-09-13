Homicide investigation underway after pregnant woman shot in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A pregnant woman was found with a gunshot wound in Greensboro early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police confirmed they are investigating as a homicide in the death of her unborn child.

"This is a senseless act," said Cpt. Nathaniel Davis. "An unborn child has died as a result of gun violence in this city."

At about 1:30 a.m., Greensboro police responded to a shooting at 3117 Henry St.

People were at a park area across from homes when a white older model Dodge Charger drove by, police report.

Rounds were fired from the car, and one person was hit.

Police found a pregnant woman suffering from one gunshot wound, but she is expected to be OK. Her unborn child died.

The victim was brought to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police are still looking for leads in the case.

Greensboro police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text "badboyz" and a tip to 274637.

