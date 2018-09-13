× Guilford County Schools closed Friday ahead of Hurricane Florence

Guilford County Schools will be closed on Friday, Sept. 14, in anticipation of severe weather related to Hurricane Florence.

In addition, all weekend activities, including those held by churches and other community groups in GCS schools, are canceled.

Central offices will also be closed, with the exception of essential personnel. Employees should refer to policy AFC and procedure AFC-P for additional guidance.

Rockingham County Schools will close 2 hours early on Thursday and will be closed on Friday.

Additional school districts are also closed.