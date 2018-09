× Find out if you’re in a Greensboro Flood Hazard Area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you at risk for flooding?

The City of Greensboro has kept track of areas where flooding has been observed in the city over time.

The map is marked with blue Flood Hazard Areas and red dots signify areas with a high likelihood of flooding.

Many of these areas are located near city streams and bodies of water.

To see the full map of Areas of Historically Observed Flooding 30000, click here