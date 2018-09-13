× FEMA launches ‘Hurricane Florence Rumor Control’

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is staying busy as multiple states prepare for Hurricane Florence to make impact.

Now, FEMA has taken on another critical responsibility: squashing rumors.

On FEMA’s Hurricane Florence Rumor Control website, the agency addresses rumors that may be circulating about evacuations, relief and hurricane response.

We have created a rumor control page for Hurricane #Florence that will be updated regularly. During disasters, it’s critical to avoid spreading false information. Always check with official sources before sharing. https://t.co/PAjGQZJ1Nt pic.twitter.com/z4L0r1YjAT — FEMA (@fema) September 12, 2018

For example, the agency overheard rumors that FEMA has a role in enforcing evacuation orders and responded with a clear, “This is FALSE.”

The agency also clarified that, yes, all service animals are allowed in shelters, but non-service pets depend on the shelter.

FEMA keeps the page up to date daily helping to stop the spread of misinformation in its tracks.