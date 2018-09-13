Conditions rapidly deteriorating along coast of the Carolinas with Hurricane Florence only 100 miles away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Conditions are rapidly deteriorating along the coast of the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence approaches.

You can follow the hurricane using the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker.

Rain bands are already affecting the Outer Banks with rain increasing and waves growing.

The storm is currently 110 miles east-southeast of Wilmington with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, as of the 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It is moving northwest at 10 mph.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall around Wilmington at approximately 8 a.m. Friday.

After hitting the North Carolina coast, the hurricane will cut down into South Carolina before sweeping into western North Carolina and north from there.

While the Piedmont Triad does not currently face a direct hit, we are still expected to face significant rain.

Rain will begin moving into the Piedmont Triad on Saturday and be an issue through Sunday night. Winds will be increasing in the Piedmont Triad tonight and tomorrow with some of the wind gusts possibly approaching tropical storm strength.

Hurricane Florence has held at a Category 2 storm since the Wednesday 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

"Don't let the category of this storm deceive you," said Kate Garner, with the FOX8 MAX Weather Center. "Life-threatening storm surge flooding, catastrophic flash flooding and river flooding are still very much expected."

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to South Santee River, South Carolina

* North of Duck, North Carolina, to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to South Santee River, South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* North of Duck, North Carolina, to the North Carolina/Virginia border

* North of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light, Virginia

* Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort