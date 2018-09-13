× City of King communications down; city manager asks callers to come in person

KING, N.C. — Communications at King city government offices is down due to a outage with Windstream.

City Manager Homer Dearmin asks the public to call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

City services concerns can be addressed in person at King City Hall, located at 229 S. Main Street.

The outage means King government offices do not have phone, internet or email services. This includes city hall, the police department, the fire department, maintenance and the water plant.

9-1-1 calls will still work.

The outage happened Wednesday night at 9 p.m. with communications remaining down until about 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.