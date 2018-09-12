× Several schools in the Piedmont have closings and delays ahead of Hurricane Florence

Several schools in the FOX8 viewing area have closings and delays this week ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The following schools have either closings or delays on Thursday and Friday.

Lexington City and Randolph County: Closing 2 hours early Thursday and closed Friday Guilford County Schools: Will close 2 hours early (from normal school dismissal time) on Thursday. W-S Forsyth County Schools: Closed Today; All activities canceled​ Thomasville City Schools: Early dismissal Thursday, Closed Friday Davie County Schools: Dismissing 2 hours early Thursday. Closed Friday for Students & Staff Rockingham County Schools: CLOSING 2 HOURS EARLY THURSDAY, Closed Friday Montgomery County Schools Closing at 11am Thursday. Closed Friday.

The projected path of Hurricane Florence continues to track farther south, according to the midday Wednesday report from the National Hurricane Center.

North Carolina still faces life-threatening storm surge along the North Carolina coast.

“This storm will bring in more rain that Hurricane Matthew did,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Winds will be at least 100 mph as the storm approaches the coast.