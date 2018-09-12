× Taco Bell has been voted the best Mexican restaurant in America

Taco Bell has been voted the best Mexican restaurant in America.

The fast food chain surpassed Chipotle and Moe’s Southern Grill to claim the top spot in a Harris Poll EquiTrend Study.

“Taco Bell’s marketing is ubiquitous, so it wasn’t surprising to me that they came out on top this year,” said Amir Kanpurwala, the director of the survey.

The results were based on a sample of about 77,000 U.S. consumers who were surveyed online this year from January to February.

The Harris Poll EquiTrend Study asked consumers questions based on three variables — familiarity, quality and future consideration.

Moe’s Southwest Grill took the No. 1 spot in 2017 and 2016 and in 2015, Chipotle had the top spot. Other choices included Qdoba, Baja Fresh and Del Taco.