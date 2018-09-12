Projected path of Hurricane Florence shows storm could make landfall near Myrtle Beach or Kure Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Category 3 Hurricane Florence's track shifted south on Wednesday as the storm gets closer to the Carolinas.

The storm is currently 385 miles southeast of Wilmington with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It is moving northwest at 16 mph.

The Carolinas face life-threatening storm surge along the coast.

Winds will be at least 100 mph as the storm approaches the coast.

The National Hurricane Center shows that the storm could make landfall near Kure Beach around 2 p.m. Friday.

If the storm shifts slightly south from the current projected path, it would likely not make landfall until around lunchtime Saturday near Myrtle Beach, according to FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

Regardless where it first makes landfall, the storm is tracking from the Kure Beach area to the Myrtle Beach area, Denton said.

Most of the Triad can expect four to six inches of rain and wind gusts over 40 mph.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico

Rivers

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

* North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* North of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light

Virginia

* Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort