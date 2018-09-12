Projected path of Hurricane Florence continues to track farther south, NC remains at ‘life-threatening’ risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The projected path of Hurricane Florence continues to track farther south, according to the midday Wednesday report from the National Hurricane Center.

North Carolina still faces life-threatening storm surge along the NC coast.

"This storm will bring in more rain that Hurricane Matthew did," said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Winds will be at least 100 mph as the storm approaches the coast.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said at a Wednesday morning news conference: "North Carolina my message is clear, disaster is at the doorstep and is coming in."

Cooper said he has authorized more North Carolina National Guard soldiers to report for duty.

"By 7 p.m. tonight, 2,800 soldiers will be on active duty joined by even more on standby."

IF the track stays on track to the south, the Piedmont Triad would only see 1-2 inches of rain, Byrd said. She said, though, that if the track continues to the north, the Triad could see as much as 6 to 10 inches.

"Rain chances are looking a little lower here in the Piedmont Triad IF the track holds where it is," she said.

She warns, however, that the forecasted track could shift again.

The forecast past Saturday is very unpredictable.

"No matter where this storm comes ashore it will have widespread, significant impact in North Carolina," Cooper said.