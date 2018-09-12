Police find man shot in Greensboro parking lot, second victim found at medical facility

Closings and cancellations due to Hurricane Florence
GREENSBORO, N.C. –Two people were shot in Greensboro on Wednesday night, according to Greensboro police.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of disorder in a parking lot at 2504 E. Wendover Ave.

Police learned while traveling to the scene that shots were fired.

Officers found one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was brought to an unspecified local medical facility and is listed in stable condition, police report.

Police also learned for a second male victim who arrived at a medical facility in a private vehicle. The second victim also had a single gunshot wound and was listed as stable.

Greensboro police continue to investigate.

Officers ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text “badboyz” and the tip to 274637.