× Man escapes from custody on way to Davidson County jail

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man escaped as he was brought to jail in Davidson County, according to a Lexington police tweet.

Jessie Elberson escaped from probation custody at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

He was seen running from the scene in handcuffs toward 1st Avenue and Park Street.

Police believe he is still in the area.