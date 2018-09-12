× Man captured after escaping custody on way to Davidson County jail

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Jessie Elberson has been captured, thanks to a tip.

Lexington police made the announcement Wednesday morning after Elberson’s Tuesday night escape.

At about 9 p.m., Elberson was being brought to jail in Davidson County when he got away.

He was seen running from the scene in handcuffs toward 1st Avenue and Park Street.

Officials received a tip from a concerned citizen who said they saw the suspect.

With the help of Lexington K9 officers, Lexington police and Davidson County deputies apprehended Elberson on Valley Drive off of Holly Grove Road.

“Great teamwork between citizens and local law enforcement,” Lexington police tweeted Wednesday morning.