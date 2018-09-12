× Lexington man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl multiple times

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A man in Davidson County is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl multiple times, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Daniel Lee Johnson, 29, of Lexington, was jailed in Davidson County under a $250,000 secured bond on two counts each of statutory sex offence and indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies started investigating the case in July after the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a possible sex offence.

The victim attended a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville and said she was sexually assaulted by the suspect multiple times at a home in Lexington.

Johnson was arrested on Tuesday and has court planned in Lexington on October 22, according to the sheriff’s office.