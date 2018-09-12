Hurricane Florence downgraded to Category 2; still a dangerous storm

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm as of the Wednesday 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

You can follow the hurricane using the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker.

The storm is currently 280 miles southeast of Wilmington with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. It is moving northwest at 17 mph.

As of the 11 p.m. advisory, the storm is not expected to strengthen back into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher).

The Carolinas still face life-threatening storm surge along the coast.

Winds will be at least 100 mph as the storm approaches the coast.

The storm is forecast to make landfall near Wrightsville Beach Friday morning before daybreak.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico

Rivers

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

* North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* North of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light

Virginia

* Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort