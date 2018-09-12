How older adults can prep for Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few tips could make a big impact for older adults getting ready for Hurricane Florence.

Here are some items you should make sure to have available to you:

Spare eyeglasses

First-aid kit

Medical insurance cards

Prescriptions

Oxygen tanks, if needed

Medical alert tags

Also, no one wants to come home to spoiled food. Find out how the "One Cup" tip can help you find out if you lost power to your fridge while you're away from your home.

Learn more in today's Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.