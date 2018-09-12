How older adults can prep for Hurricane Florence

Closings and cancellations due to Hurricane Florence
September 12, 2018

A few tips could make a big impact for older adults getting ready for Hurricane Florence.

Here are some items you should make sure to have available to you:

  • Spare eyeglasses
  • First-aid kit
  • Medical insurance cards
  • Prescriptions
  • Oxygen tanks, if needed
  • Medical alert tags

Also, no one wants to come home to spoiled food.  Find out how the "One Cup" tip can help you find out if you lost power to your fridge while you're away from your home.

