Guilford County Schools closing two hours early Thursday

Guilford County Schools officials announced Wednesday that all schools will be closed two hours early on Thursday ahead of Hurricane Florence’s arrival.

No mention of whether or not schools will be open on Friday but ACES and all after-school activities have been canceled for Thursday and Friday.

The announcement comes just hours after Guilford County and Rockingham County declared state of emergency.

Guilford County’s State of Emergency is set to go into effect at noon on Wednesday.

Rockingham County also declared a State of Emergency Wednesday. That goes into effect 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Early and Middle Colleges at North Carolina A&T, Bennett and UNCG will not be in session Thursday or Friday, as those campuses have already closed. Twilight will not operate on Thursday.

Central offices will remain open on a regular schedule Thursday. Employees should refer to board policy AFC and procedure AFC-P for additional guidance.

