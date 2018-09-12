× Guilford County declares state of emergency before Hurricane Florence

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County has declared a state of emergency as North Carolina braces for Hurricane Florence.

The state of emergency is set to go into effect Wednesday at noon.

“It is important for our residents to take this storm seriously and take all necessary precautions,” said Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Alan Branson.

The county advises the public to stay off the roadways when impacts reach Guilford County and after to avoid interfering in emergency response and repairs.