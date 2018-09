Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greensboro Urban Ministry has been around for more than 50 years with the same mission, to offer food, shelter and solutions to their neighbors in need.

The ministry serves hundred each week through numerous programs.

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is a big part of helping the urban ministry fulfill their mission.

Greensboro Urban Ministry is able to do what they do thanks to the support of individuals, businesses and the community.