Greensboro declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence, joins Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro has declared a state of emergency moments after Guilford County did the same.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan’s declaration goes into effect on noon Wednesday.

The city reports crews have made sure that all storm drains are open and all vehicles are fueled and prepped.

In addition to announcing the state of emergency, the city encourages residents to sign up for the Guilford Emergency Alert, Notification and Information System, also known as “GEANI.”

GEANI is an automated system that sends time-sensitive emergency notifications to your cell phone, home phone and/or e-mail.