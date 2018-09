× Florida Duke Energy workers on the way to Carolinas to help amid Hurricane Florence

TAMPA, Fla. — Help is on the way.

Duke Energy line workers, contractors and other support personnel are on their way from Tampa, Florida, to the Carolinas to assist under the specter of Hurricane Florence.

Ana Gibbs of Duke Energy Corporate Communications tweeted the news Wednesday.

The team convened in the morning for a safety seminar and rally before hitting the road.

Our @DukeEnergy #FL crews are preparing to deploy to the Carolinas to help with #hurricaneflorence. Stay tuned for more updates from the crews leaving from #TampaBay. pic.twitter.com/ZQ75DXi1rv — Peveeta Persaud (@DE_PeveetaP) September 12, 2018

We are at the @DukeEnergy Winter Garden Ops Center – where bucket trucks from across Central Florida are lining up to head to the Carolinas to help in Hurricane #Florence restoration. pic.twitter.com/5shvh3tJEU — Ana Gibbs (@DE_AnaGibbs) September 12, 2018

#SafetyFirst! Before heading out, everyone is required to go through a safety briefing. It’s a priority everyday to ensure the safety of our customers and crews – but especially important during storm response. pic.twitter.com/mRE9HyuB4J — Ana Gibbs (@DE_AnaGibbs) September 12, 2018

We are family here! @DukeEnergy Central Florida’s General Manager – a former lineman himself – is here with words of encouragement to his crews. Both Gary and his supervisor Neil arrived before 5am to be here when linemen arrived. #ThankALineman #Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/DHgi1uL1aZ — Ana Gibbs (@DE_AnaGibbs) September 12, 2018