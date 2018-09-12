× FEMA plans to open evacuation center at Wake Forest University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As people flee the coast ahead of the potentially devastating Hurricane Florence, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open an evacuation center at Wake Forest University, according to WFU.

FEMA will welcome evacuees to the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum starting on Wednesday evening.

WFU considers this a sign from FEMA that their area may be safer than others.

Leaders at WFU have been working with the National Weather Service and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County emergency management office to follow the storm.

As of Tuesday night, the university still plans to hold regular class hours and campus operations on Thursday and Friday.

“The University’s highest priority is the health, safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff and visitors,” WFU said in an alert. “At this point, we believe it is safer to stay on campus than to risk traveling during the storm or risk not being able to return to campus once the storm has passed.