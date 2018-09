Bob Woodward’s ‘Fear’ is the fastest selling book since ‘Go Set a Watchman’

Almost every week, there’s a new book about the Trump White House. But Bob Woodward’s book is in a category of its own.

“Fear” came out on Tuesday. And it is already one of the top selling books of the year — not just on the politics shelf of the bookstore, but in the entire store.

On Wednesday, Barnes & Noble said “Fear” has had the “fastest sales for an adult title since Harper Lee’s ‘Go Set a Watchman’ was released in July 2015.”

The bookseller called the pace of sales “phenomenal” and “amazing.”

Also on Wednesday, Woodward’s publisher Simon & Schuster announced that more than 750,000 copies of “Fear” have been sold as of Tuesday, the first day it went on sale. The staggering figure includes pre-orders, first day sales of the print copy, ebooks and audiobooks, according to the company. President Jonathan Karp called it a “cultural phenomenon.”

“Based on immense pre-publication and ongoing interest, the reading public clearly has an enormous appetite for what we believe, as Woodward says, is ‘a pivot point in history,'” Karp said in a statement.

It’s a testament to the widespread interest in the Trump presidency. Woodward’s book describes a dysfunctional White House where some of Trump’s own aides think he is a danger to national security.

The only similar book that has sold as well as “Fear” this year is Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” which painted a similar portrait of the president.

Trump discredited the book as “a joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources. Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction.”

The Woodward book is a Joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources. Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.” I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

The Woodward book has already been refuted and discredited by General (Secretary of Defense) James Mattis and General (Chief of Staff) John Kelly. Their quotes were made up frauds, a con on the public. Likewise other stories and quotes. Woodward is a Dem operative? Notice timing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

Woodward spent decades reporting on Washington and has written or co-written 19 books, including “Fear.”

“I’ve never seen an instance when the president is so detached from the reality of what’s going on,” Woodward said on NBC’s “Today” show earlier this week.

On NPR’s “Morning Edition,” he said people are “underestimating how serious all of this is.” He said “people took actions to protect the country because the president wanted to do things like withdraw from a trade agreement in South Korea.”

Woodward will appear on “Anderson Cooper 360” on Wednesday night.

Woodward’s media tour is surely helping stoke sales of the book. But what really seemed to help sales are the early leaks from the book and the resulting condemnations from President Trump.

Book critics have quipped that Trump is an effective book salesman, because his angry tweets and denunciations have fueled interest in “Fire and Fury,” “Fear” and several other titles this year.

His endorsements of pro-Trump books like “The Russia Hoax” also help with sales — but not as much as his expressions of outrage do.

On Amazon, “Fear” has outsold all but three books so far this year, almost entirely thanks to pre-orders.

It currently ranks No. 4, just ahead of Jordan B. Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life” and James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty.”

Three books are still ahead of “Fear:” No. 3 is the motivational tome “Girl, Wash Your Face.” No. 2 is the “Last Week Tonight” parody of a children’s book about the Pence family bunny. And No. 1 is “Fire and Fury.”

In response to the rush of pre-orders, Simon & Schuster ordered hundreds of thousands of extra copies. On Monday the company said “we have reprinted six times for a total of seven to meet extraordinary demand — that will put one million books in print before we’ve even gone on sale.”

The book is selling well outside the US, as well. It’s also No. 1 on online charts in Canada, the UK and Germany. Simon & Schuster said that foreign rights to the book have been sold in 16 countries.