× Colorado woman sentenced to prison for leaving 87-year-old father on floor for 4 days

GOLDEN, Colo. – A Golden woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday after she left her 87-year-old father on the floor of his home for four days while she went gambling, according to KDVR.

Isabella Parker, 48, left her frail father, Ben Parker, on a mat on the floor with no food or water for over 36 hours while she went to Black Hawk to gamble, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The weekly housekeeper found Ben Parker face down on a mat in the bedroom of his home at 1001 18th Street in Golden on Feb. 20, 2017. He was dressed only in a shirt and diaper and covered in his own urine and feces, according to prosecutors.

The DA’s office said that Isabella Parker was his caregiver and knew that he was unable to sit up or pull himself up off the floor. He had no food or water and couldn’t take his daily medication.

Ben Parker died two months after the incident.

Isabella Parker was found guilty on July 2, 2017 of three charges including criminal exploitation of an at-risk adult. She was also charged with stealing $13,000 from her father.

“Prison is an appropriate sentence for Ms. Parker. It is unconscionable that a daughter would leave her elderly father in such a dangerous situation. She was gambling in Black Hawk while her father lay helpless, suffering,” said DA Pete Weir said in a statement. “With seven prior felony convictions, and only one short prior prison sentence, she has had every chance possible at rehabilitation while under probation supervision.”