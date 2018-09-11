× Thomas Built Buses laying off more than 100 employees in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thomas Built Buses is laying off more than 100 employees, the company said in a statement Tuesday night.

The company, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America, will lay off approximately 115 production workers in High Point effective Sept. 28.

“Following two years of increased demand and staffing to accommodate growth, we are now rightsizing to adjust to the cyclical nature of our business,” the company said.

Impacted employees will be invited to a Daimler Trucks North America-hosted job fair and provided resume-building and interview workshops.