Suspect's GPS ankle monitor leads NC deputies to 3 arrests in string of break-ins

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies made three arrests in a string of break-ins by tracing the GPS ankle monitor of one of the suspects, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

From July 23 to 25, deputies responded to break-ins at eight different locations.

Witnesses provided suspect and vehicle descriptions allowing deputies to recover some of the stolen items, including a crossbow and jewelry.

When suspects matching the same description led a ninth break-in on Aug. 21, the sheriff’s office placed a suspect at the scene using their GPS ankle monitor.

Deputies ultimately arrested three men in connect to the break-ins.

Jonathan Montro Davidson, 21, Gaberial Harris, 25, and Deshawn Bailey, 28, all of Durham, each face six counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering, six counts of felony larceny, one count of felony larceny of a firearm and eight counts of injury to real property.