Panthers tight end Greg Olsen provides update on injury, chance of returning this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen on Tuesday put out an update on his injury and his chances of playing again this season.

Olsen, 33, left in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a foot injury and did not return. He was on the sideline in the second half on crutches with his right foot in a boot.

On Tuesday, Olsen tweeted out the following update.

“Unfortunately, during Sunday’s game vs Dallas I fractured the same foot that required surgery during the 2017 season. Since returning to action last season and throughout the 2018 preseason, my foot responded incredibly well to the surgery and I had no limitations as I prepared for this season. I had very high expectations for this season as I felt I had one of my best training camps of my career. “To say I am disappointed in this development would be an understatement. I believe my greatest career achievement has been my ability to play every game for over a decade. Unfortunately, the last two seasons have not continued that trend. “With that being said, we are optimistic this is not how my 2018 season will end. After consulting with our medical team, we have determined our best course of action is to press forward with my rehab in hopes of playing again this season. We will re-examine our options this offseason in regards to my foot and our path forward. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field as early as possible.”

The three-time Pro Bowler has played for the Panthers since 2011.