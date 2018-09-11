× North Wilkesboro man sentenced for second degree murder in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. –A North Wilkesboro man charged in a Davidson County murder has been sentenced, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s office.

Victor Manuel Cervantes-Ramirez, 18, of North Wilkesboro, accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to 39 years for the second degree murder of 34-year-old Derrick Demont DeWalt, as well as robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

On Feb. 3, deputies responded to 708 Frye Bridge Road shortly after 5 a.m. where the victim was found fatally shot in the chest. Cervantes-Ramirez is also accused of trying to kill a witness.

Investigators identified the Cervantes-Ramirez as the suspect and found him at his mother’s home in Wilkes County, according to the sheriff’s office.