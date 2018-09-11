Hurricane Warning issued for North Carolina, South Carolina coasts; rainfall estimate for Triad higher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Category 4 Hurricane Florence has gotten stronger and could bring torrential rainfall and damaging winds to the Carolinas.

The hurricane is located about 785 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear and moving west-northwest at 17 mph, according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Florence has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph -- up from the 130 mph maximum sustained winds listed in the 2 p.m. advisory.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and the Albemarle and Pamlico sounds.

Most of the Triad can expect to see six to 10 inches of rainfall, which is a higher estimate than in earlier advisories.

