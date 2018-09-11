× High Point man confesses to armed robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police got a confession after an armed robbery, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Todd, 26, of High Point, faces charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to heed lights and sirens, common law robbery, driving while license revoked and resist, obstruct and delay.

Deputies responded Monday to the reported robbery in Lexington.

Officials were on the lookout for three suspects in a green van possibly headed toward the Regency Inn on U.S. Highway 29/70.

The van was spotted leaving Lexington on North Main Street, but the vehicle did not initially pull over when deputies attempted a traffic stop at Greensboro Street Extension and Tussey Avenue, police reported.

The van eventually stopped nearby on Tussey Avenue just outside of Lexington.

Lexington officers responded and officials transported Patrick Todd, Dafney Todd and Tyquan Easton to the police department for questioning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Patrick Todd confessed to armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was given a $5,000 secured bond.