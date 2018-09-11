Greensboro bank robbery suspect arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Greensboro Saturday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Taskeen Tyler, 40, was arrested in Winston-Salem Tuesday.

The robbery happened at Truliant Credit Union, located at 2914 S. Elm-Eugene St., around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tyler was taken into custody for an unrelated incident, for which he faces weapons and drug charges in Winston-Salem, the release said. A handgun was recovered at the time of his arrest.

Tyler was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violation of post release supervision, for leaving a halfway house.