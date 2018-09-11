× Eden shooting leaves man dead, homicide investigation underway

EDEN, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man died of a gunshot wound in Eden, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:02 a.m. Monday, deputies and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to 1450 Price Road, Eden.

On the scene, officials found Swanson Elroy Dalton, 68, suffering from a gunshot would.

He was brought to the hospital where he later died.

Dalton was initially found by a friend who alerted police.

Officials continue to investigate.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.