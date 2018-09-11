Class changes this week at UNC-Greensboro, High Point University

The University of Greensboro is canceling classes as of noon on Wednesday.

High Point University has canceled classes for Friday.

UNCG emailed out the following notice:

At this time, all home athletic events are also canceled beginning Wednesday at noon. For employees, UNCG will enter Condition 1 of the UNC System adverse weather policy at noon on Wednesday, and at 5 p.m. we will enter Condition 2. Details are below.

Normal operations are anticipated to resume at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Regular class schedules are planned to begin again Monday morning, September 17. We will continue to monitor the situation and update the campus community with any changes.

All university residence halls, critical on-campus facilities and university dining facilities plan to remain open for the duration of this storm unless specific safety concerns arise. Students that live off-campus should prepare ahead of the storm by ensuring they have at least a 3-day supply of nonperishable food, water and other essentials. Residential students can expect to receive additional updates from Housing and Residence Life throughout the storm.

For staff, under Condition 1 (at noon on Wednesday), offices will remain open for normal business until 5 p.m. and mandatory staff are expected to report per their regular schedule. Non-mandatory employees should use their discretion in determining their safety to report to or remain at work after noon.

As we move to Condition 2 (at 5 p.m. on Wednesday), the University remains open only for critical services. Employees designated or temporarily assigned as mandatory must report to work as directed by their supervisor. Non-mandatory employees may not report to work or must leave the workplace when this status takes effect. Non-mandatory staff will use annual leave/bonus leave/compensatory time or leave without pay and have the additional option of making up the time missed within the next 90 days with supervisory approval.

The safety and preparedness of our community is our top priority. While information is still developing about the specifics of this storm, everyone in our community should take it seriously. Regardless of the track, the potential for several days of heavy rainfall, flooding and gusty winds across portions of North Carolina will exist. These impacts may lead to downed trees, prolonged power outages, blocked roadways, closed bridges, and disruptions to water/sewer supply.

We encourage all of our students, faculty and staff to review weather and road conditions to make well-informed, safe choices about travel. If you live east of Greensboro, please consult all relevant local resources and consider remaining here where we will have critical services and infrastructure available. Any students choosing to travel home outside of the area are highly encouraged to do so before strong winds are expected to begin in the Triad by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.