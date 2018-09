Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s rare that you hear any kid admit that they love homework, often asking their parents for help with a problem.

Eleven-year-old Anthony longs to have parents to help him with his science projects.

Science and math are some of Anthony’s favorite subjects in school. When he grows up, he’d love to travel the world as a sailor.

If you or someone you know would love to adopt and be that support system for Anthony as he follows his dreams, please contact ForeverFamily.org.