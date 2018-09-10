Watch the difference in hurricane intensity levels — and what a Category 5 storm can do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Hurricane Florence continues its track, many in the Carolinas are beginning to brace for possible impact. Hurricane Florence currently is a Category 4 hurricane.

See the differences in hurricane intensity levels in the videos above and below.

Category 1:

In a Category 1 hurricane, winds range from 74 to 95 mph. Damage is minimal and trees begin to bend.

Category 2:

In a Category 2 hurricane, wind speed ranges from 96 to 110 mph and can produce more extensive property damage as siding starts to peel off of a house and shingles shake.

Category 3:

In a Category 3 hurricane, winds range from 111 to 130 mph and can cause significant damage to property, humans, and animals. Winds become so powerful that a house can shake, a roof peel off and trees crack in half.

Category 4:

In a Category 4 hurricane, winds range from 131 to 155 mph and most trees fall, most windows break and the majority of the home’s roof is ripped off.

Category 5:

In a Category 5 hurricane, winds are greater than 155 mph and can cause catastrophic damage to anything nearby. The roof typically tears off and the walls crumble from the wind’s shear force.

In a creative Youtube video, a Weather Channel meteorologist explains the five hurricane intensity levels and the damage a typical home could sustain during each level.