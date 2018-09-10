× South Carolina governor orders mandatory evacuation of state’s entire coastline starting Tuesday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered a mandatory evacuation starting at noon Tuesday for the state’s entire coastline in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.

Eastbound lanes of I-26 heading into Charleston and U.S. 501 into Myrtle Beach will be reversed. Lane reversals will also be in effect for I-77.

“This is not the time to take a chance… we do not want to gamble with a single South Carolina life,” McMaster said.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the hurricane was about 1,240 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and is moving west at 13 mph.

Florence is forecast to remain an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” through Thursday, the day when it’s expected to reach the East Coast.

The storm is currently tracking to make landfall around Wilmington.