Randolph County man returns to Ramseur to get the town moving

RAMSEUR, N.C. -- Jaylin Brower grew up in Ramseur. He left to play college football at Western Carolina University and he came back with a mission to create a resource for healthy living in his hometown.

He started selling Herbalife shakes at a shop he opened on Main Street earlier this summer.

The health-based business -- Ramseur Proud Fitness and Nutrition -- is his tribute to the place that made him who he is.

“…Life. The spirit of Ramseur. I have so much pride coming from here,” Brower said.

Health challenges with relatives inspired Jaylin.

His grandfather is a dialysis patient, his mother had a stroke two years ago and his sister passed away suddenly from heart failure in June. He wonders if things would’ve been different if they’d known about making healthier choices years ago.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to give back to other families who might be facing the same situation,” he said.

Brower started a fit camp this summer that he hopes will help keep the town growing healthy together.

It’s a camp for people of all ages and fitness levels. They meet twice a week at Southeastern Randolph Middle School. And it’s free.

“Just to be able to help change lives and make an impact on the community, and give a resource to where people can live a healthier and happier lifestyle just means a lot to me,” said Brower.

He plans to add more days of fit camps, and he’s starting a Zumba class and possibly a yoga class soon after that.