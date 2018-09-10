× President Trump approves emergency declarations for North Carolina, South Carolina

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has approved emergency declarations for North Carolina and South Carolina.

The president has ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Florence.

The president’s action authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, according to a statement from the White House.

FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

Hurricane Florence, a powerful category 4 hurricane, had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph as of the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall late Thursday or early Friday.