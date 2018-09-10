× Local man wins $212,818 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Yadkinville man is celebrating his good fortune after winning a $212,818 Cash 5 jackpot, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Good luck hit for Richard Straughn when he bought the $1 ticket at the 4 Brothers on South State Street in Yadkinville. His ticket beat odds of one in 749,398 to win Thursday’s jackpot.

He claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $150,039.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every night of the week. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, nclottery.com.